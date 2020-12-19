A Metairie man has died one day after a serious car crash in Zachary, state police said.
The accident took place on Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road east of US Hwy 61 on Friday around 4:30 a.m., according to State Police spokesperson Troop Taylor Scrantz.
Scrantz said the crash happened as 24-year-old Michael Comeaux was driving on Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road in a 2014 GMC Sierra. For unclear reasons, the GMC left the roadway and struck a tree.
Comeaux was not restrained during the crash and suffered serious injuries, Scrantz said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and died on Saturday. Scrantz said a toxicology sample was taken from Comeaux for analysis.