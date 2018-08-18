A group of at least three juveniles stole an East Baton Rouge school bus on Saturday afternoon and took it for a joyride down Mohican Street, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
A woman reported to police around 12:30 p.m. that she saw a group of kids driving the bus down Mohican Street, McKneely said. Officers found the bus abandoned in a field on McClelland and Highland Road, but the kids were gone.
Officers are in pursuit of the kids, who were last seen on Cyrus Street, McKneely said. It's not clear how they gained access to the bus or how old they are.
More information to come.
