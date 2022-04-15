A man suspected of robbing two banks on Jones Creek Road in the past few weeks was arrested Friday after the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies tracked him down through fingerprints left at one of the crime scenes.
Eric Palmer, 20, was booked on simple robbery in a March 22 robbery at Bancorp South and another on April 14 at First American Bank and Trust.
In both cases, EBRSO says, Palmer passed tellers a note demanding money before fleeing on foot with the haul. Authorities declined to say how much was stolen in either incident.
Detectives say fingerprints at the second crime scene pointed to Palmer as a suspect.
With fingerprints as evidence, EBRSO secured a search warrant and dispatched a SWAT unit, robbery and burglary detectives and deputies to serve it early Friday. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Hicks said a sweep of the house turned up clothing worn in both Jones Creek robberies as well as money from one of the bank branches.
"I want to commend the hard work of our deputies to quickly identify and apprehend this suspect," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a news release. "Their attention to detail and commitment to solving these cases resulted in a quick arrest."