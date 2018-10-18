The Baton Rouge civil service board voted Thursday to continue the appeal hearing for Howie Lake II, one of two police officers involved in the fatal struggle with Alton Sterling in 2016.

The board granted a request last month to push back the appeal hearing for Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot and killed Sterling during the encounter outside a Baton Rouge convenience store. Salamoni's hearing was moved from October to Dec. 20 and 21.

As a result of the officers' conduct during the encounter, Salamoni was fired from the Baton Rouge Police Department and Lake was suspended for three days. Both have appealed their sentences before the civil service board, which oversees the discipline process for Baton Rouge fire and police personnel.

Lake's hearing is now scheduled for the board's January meeting. The board meets on the third Thursday of each month, which would be Jan. 18.

Board members had initially planned for Salamoni's hearing to come before Lake's since it deals with more serious discipline. Having the hearings in that order could also be more efficient because most of the facts that will be discussed in relation to Salamoni would also be relevant to Lake.

The board plans to hold the hearings in the Metro Council Chambers at City Hall, though the location has not been finalized.