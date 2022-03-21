A sergeant with the state Department of Public Safety Police was arrested Monday, accused of domestic abuse, State Police said.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call Monday morning about a domestic violence incident involving off-duty DPS Sgt. Andrew Poe of Prairieville, State Police said in a statement.
The Sheriff's Office investigation found that Poe was involved in a domestic altercation, in which an alleged assault took place.
Poe, 36, was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on a count of domestic abuse-battery.
Poe, who has been employed with the Department of Public Safety since 2018, was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation, according to a news release.
The Public Safety department will recover all of Poe's law enforcement property upon his release from jail, State Police said.
Department of Public Public Safety police provide security for state government buildings, including the State capitol.