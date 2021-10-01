Three people were rescued after a fire broke out in a home in southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish, the St. George Fire Department said Friday.
The rear living area of the building was on fire when firefighters arrived Thursday night. Flames were "blowing through the carport" that separated the rear area from the main house on George Cain Road near the intersection of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.
One woman was outside already and a second woman was disoriented and trying to find a way out when firefighters reached her, the fire department said. A man also made it out of the burning building.
The fire was brought under control in 18 minutes but the rear part of the house was gutted and had a partial roof collapse. The fire remained under investigation Friday morning.