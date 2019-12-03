An arson investigation is underway following an overnight house fire in Old South Baton Rouge.
Crews were called to the 1200 block of Swart Street just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to find flames coming from the the back of the house. The blaze spread to the attic but was contained in under 30 minutes.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact fire investigators at (225) 354-1419.