Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison on Friday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jessica Lofton, 28, 2516 Ramah Trail Southwest, McCall Creek, Mississippi, third-offense DWI, hit and run, failure to maintain control, suspended driver's license, no license, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Crystal Young, 35, 4001 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense and suspended driver's license.