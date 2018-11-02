Local law enforcement foiled an inmate's plan to kill two witnesses in a murder investigation after intercepting his call out of the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center to his supposed hit man.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Cyrus described the call from Nathaniel Jelks Jr. asking Jeffery Francious to carry out two killing as "chilling and ... so credible," prompting a region-wide response to the threat.
On Oct. 26, Jelks called Francious from a monitored phone at the West Baton Rouge Detention Center, where he was being held on bail for a 2001 slaying of Demitra Augustus in West Baton Rouge Parish. Authorities heard Jelks, 52, giving orders for Francious, 58, to kill two witnesses who could testify in that 2001 killing.
Jelks had been booked in early October in Augustus' slaying on second-degree murder.
On Monday, three days after Jelks made the call, Cyrus listened to a recording of the conversation, as part of an ongoing investigation into Jelks. After hearing the plan that included details of the murder plot, Cyrus called a team of local authorities — the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, local prosecutors and the FBI agents — to first ensure the safety of targets mentioned in the call, and then to take those involved off the streets.
Within two hours of discovering the call, Cyrus said the two targets were in protective custody and surveillance was set up.
The next day, on Tuesday, authorities arrested Francious, and both Jelks and Francious were booked on two counts of solicitation for murder. Cyrus said officials believe Francious would have carried out the murder plot at Jelks' request had law enforcement not intervened.
Fracious lived in Baton Rouge in the Eden Park neighborhood, officials said. They did not say where the targeted witnesses lived.
"This should send a message to all those who witness homicides out there, we have your back," said West Baton Rouge prosecutor Tony Clayton. “We saved two lives, and we will continue to do so.”
Cyrus said both men involved have extensive criminal histories.
In September, Jelks completed an 18-year sentence for the 2003 killing of Amanda Davis in Baton Rouge, according to Department of Corrections records. That conviction helped link Jelks to the 2001 slaying of Augustus.
Authorities were able to match the ballistics from the 2003 killing with the 2001 homicide, and after he completed his sentence for the latter crime, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's officials again arrested Jelks, this time in the 2001 case, Cyrus said.
Augustus was found dead on Dec. 11, 2001, along North River Road, officials said. She was naked with a single gunshot wound to her head. Detectives initially found DNA that connected Jelks to Augustus' homicide, but she had a relationship with him, so that was not enough to implicate him in her death. Cyrus said the ballistics were their key piece of evidence.
Local authorities hope the arrest of Jelks and Francious will show residents that no matter the date of the crime or location, law enforcement are responding.
“If you think you can go out and intimidate witnesses and or conspire to kill them, we’re going to respond with every resource we have available," said Baton Rouge Police Deputy Chief Robert McGarner.