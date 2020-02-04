The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to two separate house fires late Monday night in the capital area -- one of which has been ruled as arson.
The first fire was reported around 10:25 p.m. at a vacant house on N. Acadian Thruway.
Firefighters say they arrived on scene and found the house completely engulfed in flames. The blaze was contained within 30 minutes.
Investigators have ruled the fire as arson.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact BRFD at (225) 354-1419.
A second house fire was reported just before 11 p.m. on Pluskat Avenue in Mid City North.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the kitchen area engulfed in flames. It was contained within 40 minutes.
The fire department says the blaze was caused by a pot left on the stove.
The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
Red Cross was called to assist the residents.