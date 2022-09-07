Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed.
State leaders said in July that only half of roughly 50 teens currently held at the Bridge City Center for Youth outside New Orleans would be moved to Angola. The announcement followed a string of high-profile escapes and violent incidents inside the aging state lockup for youths in Jefferson Parish.
But in a federal courtroom Wednesday, state Office of Juvenile Justice assistant secretary Otha "Curtis" Nelson said any young person inside the agency's secure care facilities who shows aggressive behavior — breaking things, acts of violence, escape attempts — could face transfer to what officials have called the Bridge City Center for Youth at West Feliciana.
"When we look at our classification system, any child classified as a 'high risk youth' statewide could be moved to this facility," Nelson told U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick. "This will be a self-contained and secure campus."
His remarks came in the second day of hearings over a lawsuit filed last month in federal court by a cohort of civil rights attorneys aiming to halt the unusual plan.
In the wake of dozens of escapes, riots, violent outbursts and clashes between youth and guards in multiple state-run juvenile facilities, Nelson painted the plan as a way to concentrate the system's most problematic youth in one place — a Transitional Treatment Unit not unlike a facility in St. Martinville.
When the young offenders move into the building at Angola, a former death row site and reception center, they will sleep and perform personal hygiene in single-person cells, Otha said. Youth justice advocates have raised concerns that children moved to the Angola facility will face more time in solitary confinement, a practice that has been linked to higher rates of suicide, experts say, and which the Louisiana legislature substantially curtailed in the most recent legislative session.
The youths will not be living in solitary confinement, Nelson argued, because they will do nothing but sleep and perform personal hygiene in the one-person cells.
Under questioning from the plaintiffs, Nelson also revealed a timeline for how long the children might remain at Angola: They will live there until renovations are finished at OJJ's facility at Swanson-Monroe, which sustained damage in a massive riot several years ago. But Nelson said he was uncertain when exactly those renovations might be completed.
Gov. John Bel Edwards initially described the plan to move youth to Angola as a last-ditch solution to increasingly dire conditions within the Bridge City facility, saying in July that the Angola unit's entire population would be made up of roughly two-dozen children from Bridge City.
State officials have said the youths will be moved on or after Sept. 15.
Teens moved to Angola will live inside the building that once held the penitentiary's death row. The building near the entrance to the sprawling penal colony, the nation's biggest maximum-security prison and a former slave plantation, has also been used as a reception center. It most recently held women inmates relocated after the state women's prison sustained flooding damage in 2016.
Advocates have voiced a swath of concerns in the weeks since Edwards announced the plan, ranging from legal — like a federal law which bars youths from being locked up within sight or earshot of adults — to the practical: There are persistent questions about how quickly OJJ officials can staff a new youth facility, former experts have testified.
On the witness stand, a former youth justice official who toured the Angola site for several hours last week said he was concerned by rust and dirt he observed in the building's kitchen; by the likelihood that youths won't have access to enough space for recreation; that the single-person cells they will live in do not provide enough privacy and also pose suicide risks; that adult Department of Corrections guards called in for emergencies could use force on the youth; and that the building won't be sufficiently staffed by the time kids are moved there, assuming that happens on or soon after Sept. 15.
"We're talking months to be able to get the staff humming there," said Vinny Schiraldi, formerly a youth corrections director in Washington, D.C. and later a director of Rikers Island in New York City.
A third day of testimony is set to begin Thursday.