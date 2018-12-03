The man found dead from gunshot wounds inside his Zion City home Sunday afternoon was a Baton Rouge native who leaves behind five small children and dozens of other relatives.

Authorities haven't identified any suspects or motives in the case.

Police responded around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the 5100 block of Stearns Road. Jordan Spears, 27, was found inside his house and pronounced dead at the scene, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release Sunday night.

Baton Rouge man found dead in Zion City home after shooting Sunday afternoon UDATED, 10:25 P.M. Baton Rouge police have identified a man who was shot and killed in his home Sunday in the Zion City neighborhood as Jordan…

Neighbors said they had seen Spears walking in the area less than an hour before his death, which left residents shaken at the thought that someone armed with a firearm had invaded their neighborhood "in broad daylight" and taken a young man's life.

The shooting occurred in Baton Rouge's Zion City neighborhood, which is east of Plank Road and north of Airline Highway and Glen Oaks Drive.

Family members said Spears grew up in the area and graduated from Glen Oaks High School. They said he had five children and had often worked more than one job to support them.

Chasity Banks, the mother of Spears' youngest child, said he was living alone in the house on Stearns Road where he was killed. She described him as "a devoted father and loving friend" who loved life and always "had a big smile on his face."

"My baby don't even understand nothing that's going on. I think that's what hurts me the most," she said. "It's just heart breaking. These kids have to grow up without a father and his mom loses her only son."

Banks said she had planned to marry Spears, though she worried that he had been "hanging with the wrong crowd" in recent months — a suspicion that caused tension between them in the past.

Spears' grandfather Marshall Burton said he suspects his grandson knew the shooter because the incident occurred inside his home.

Burton was one of dozens of relatives who gathered on the scene Sunday afternoon, embracing each other as they waited for hours until the coroner's van carried away Spears' body and police removed the crime scene tape.

"He was a good person, a sweet guy. I don't know why somebody would want to do him like that," Burton said at the scene. "This is a hurting thing. It knocked me out, and it's gonna hurt this family so bad."