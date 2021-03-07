A fire that started in a vacant house on North 27th Street shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday spread to neighboring homes and displaced two residents, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. There were no injuries.
Firefighters found the house at 760 N. 27th St. engulfed in flames, which had spread to the home on each side.
Those two homes, each with one resident, received significant damage, displacing the occupants, the fire department said.
The vacant house where the fire started was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is not known and under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419.