A new report released Wednesday by researchers with the Promise of Justice Initiative found that 25 men died inside East Baton Rouge Parish jail between 2012 and 2016 — an inmate death rate 2.5 times the national average.

The jail has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and substandard conditions, but researchers argue those problems are indicative of larger statewide issues.

Louisiana leads the nation in prisoner deaths per capita. It also holds a long track record of incarcerating more people than all other states, though Oklahoma came out on top earlier this year after the Louisiana legislature passed 10 criminal justice reform bills aimed in part at reducing the state's prison population.

"Despite our vast experience in locking people up (in Louisiana), state and local officials can't provide safe conditions for their inmates," said Andrea Armstrong, one of the study's authors and a professor at Loyola Law School. "We incarcerate more people and they die at faster rates."

Armstrong and her coauthor Promise of Justice staff attorney Shanita Farris allege the conditions inside East Baton Rouge Parish Prison highlight the problems there and in other facilities that have allowed the state's abject failure to provide inmates with basic protections. The authors argue the substandard treatment is especially harmful for three distinct groups: minorities, the mentally ill and the poor.

The large majority of the people included in the report — 22 out of 25 — were being held pretrial and had not been convicted of a crime. At least five of the men had been diagnosed with a serious mental illness or showed signs of one, according to a Reuters investigation published earlier this year.

"These cases are not coincidental mishaps, but rather reveal the disturbingly predictable results of over incarceration, understaffing and an excessively punitive approach," the authors conclude. "These cases reveal (the jail's) breach of the community's promise to ensure the safety and dignity of the people it detains."

The report is the second of its kind from the Promise of Justice Initiative, which released a similar publication last year detailing the experiences of people arrested while protesting the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling in summer 2016 and held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The New Orleans group has launched a campaign advocating for better treatment of Baton Rouge prisoners.

The group also became involved in starting a new reform coalition in January that's dedicated to the same goal and includes relatives of inmates who have died inside the jail in addition to advocates from Baton Rouge and other cities.

Local officials including Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and Warden Dennis Grimes have for years acknowledged some persistent deficiencies in their outdated and overcrowded jail. But parish residents have repeatedly voted down proposed tax measures that would fund construction of a new facility or even provide more adequate services to people with mental illness who often end up behind bars.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, referred all questions about inmate medical and mental health care to city-parish officials.