Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Friday, booking records show:
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Bryan Grace, 44, 3014 Dena Lynn Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, registration of a motor vehicle, improper lane usage and driver's license not on person.
- Jessica Harvey, 22, 1250 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Steven Washington, 55, 7917 Misty Oaks Avenue, Baker, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.