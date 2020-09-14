Four people were in a shootout among people at a Baker park Monday afternoon, police said. Each victim was taken to hospitals in private vehicles and all are expected to survive.
There were several people involved in shootout near the intersection of Burgess Drive and Bodo Drive, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said. Officers were interviewing witnesses and had not yet determined a motive, the chief said.
The shootout included at least two weapons.
He said the shooting was reported a little after 2:30 p.m. in the Baker Estates subdivision on the north side of Baker off La. 19.
No additional information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.