Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kendrick Frazier, 46, of Prairieville, was arrested on one count each of first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving with a suspended license, aggravated obstruction of a highway and flight from an officer.
- Joshua Felts, 35, of West Monroe, was arrested on one count of third-offense DWI.