At least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested and booked into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Samantha Aucoin, 18, 210 Lucky St., Plattenville, underage DWI, reckless operation and one-way street violation.
- Chadrick Buchanan, 32, 4966 Paige St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Hunter Dupre, 21, 52730 S. Evans Road, Independence, first-offense DWI and following too close.
- Jacob Fry, 46, 11840 Joor Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Samuel Russell, 22, 12012 Partridgewood Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.