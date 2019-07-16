The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday relating to the death of Baton Rouge civil activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph.
[UPDATE: Arrest made in the killing of Baton Rouge civil activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph]
Roberts-Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History. She was found dead in the trunk of her car Friday in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, about 3 miles from her Scotlandville home.
Prior to Tuesday, police disclosed few details about the case but East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark released preliminary autopsy results Monday afternoon. He said Roberts-Joseph, 75, died from "traumatic asphyxia, including suffocation." Her death has been ruled a homicide.