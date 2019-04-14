Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jordan Hearld, 31, 11735 Dame Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and barricades.
- Jean Keller, 34, 44496 Keller Road, St. Amant, first-offense DWI, speeding and reckless operation.
- Keith Mayeux, 44, 1557 Pollard Parkway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, and no proof of insurance.
- Amariya Payne, 21, 1320 NW Summercrest Blvd., Burleson, Texas, first-offense DWI and obstruction of a highway.
- Daniel Sumrall, 18, 16916 Cedar Key Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and equipment violation.