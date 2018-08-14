The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the death of a well-known businessman whose health deteriorated during a nearly two-week stay at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
The businessman, David C. Berwick, died July 20, two days after authorities transferred him from the jail to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond.
His official cause of death remains undetermined, but Berwick's loved ones have alleged he was beaten inside the lockup. Graphic photographs have circulated on social media in recent weeks depicting Berwick in a hospital bed covered in sores.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Berwick, 69, had been in "poor health" when Ponchatoula police arrested him July 6 on a number of counts. The sheriff vehemently denied Berwick was assaulted at the jail, attributing his death to "natural causes." He said neither Berwick nor any employee at the jail reported that Berwick was attacked during his time behind bars.
"Members of the public must remember (that) social media, in any form, shouldn't be mistaken for credible news sources," the sheriff said in a statement. "We owe it to each other, and those around us, to reserve social media for something positive rather than a vehicle to fuel gossip."
Rick Foster, the Tangipahoa Parish coroner, said Berwick's autopsy turned up no signs of physical trauma. Berwick's cause and manner of death remain undetermined, however, with toxicology results pending.
Foster told The Advocate it appears Berwick died of some form of sepsis. "There is nothing to show that he was beaten," the coroner said.
An FBI spokesman declined to comment Tuesday.
The inquiry is the latest in a string of federal investigations into the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office following the FBI's high-profile raid of the office in late 2016. The Advocate reported last year that the bureau also is investigating a bail-bond scheme in which several inmates were allegedly allowed to go free without posting their court-ordered bonds.
The Tangipahoa Parish Jail also has generated mounting scrutiny in recent months following the suicide of one inmate and the grisly beating death of another. The latter case was described by one witness as a "shark feeding frenzy" and resulted in 12 inmates being charged with manslaughter.
It's not clear what, exactly, prompted the federal interest in Berwick's death. Edwards, the sheriff, confirmed the FBI served a subpoena at the jail last week for records related to Berwick.
Edwards said the FBI investigation was "not uncommon" given the rumors that swirled on social media about Berwick being beaten — claims that were repeated in an editorial by The Hammond Daily Star. The sheriff responded with a guest column of his own, blasting the newspaper for printing "gossip" and not vetting the facts with him.
"It is unfortunate that I must now, due to the misreporting, reassure the public there was no beating of Mr. Berwick while in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, and his death was in fact, due to natural causes," Edwards wrote.
He added that nurses and jail staff had seen Berwick "hundreds of times" and that the inmate never showed any signs of having been beaten.
The Daily Star's editor, Lil Mirando, apologized to readers and to the sheriff, saying she had written in grief over the loss of a friend and should not have spread "gossip."
Berwick, who was known affectionately as "Crazy Dave," wrote a weekly column for the Star and also provided local radio commentary on current events.
The owner of Dave's Carpet, he was known for his collection of hats and a smile that "always filled a room," according to his obituary.
He was also well known to Ponchatoula authorities. Officers responded to his home a number of times, including once in June when they found what they suspected to be marijuana and several guns.
Berwick was not jailed on that occasion. A police report from the June incident says officers went to his house to check on him but he refused to leave his bedroom, saying the only way he would go out of the house was if he was dead.
Berwick was admitted to the hospital, and the authorities obtained warrants for his arrest on drug and gun counts.