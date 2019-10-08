police stock (copy)
Three people were taken to a Baton Rouge hospital with injuries after a triple shooting Tuesday night on North Foster Drive.

East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Brad Harris said all three appear to have received non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Foster Drive, which is at its intersection with Underwood Avenue.

Baton Rouge police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Staff writer Lea Skene contributed to this report.

