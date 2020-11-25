With Angel Bags at their feet, from left, Halley Blackwell holds a photo of Brett Jones; Rochelle Daigle holds a photo of Kristen McLeod; and Anna Vicknair holds a photo of Courtney Simonson in front of Regions Behavioral Hospital Friday November 20, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The three women in a 12-step recovery program have created a group called Agape Angels to provide help to people struggling with addiction. They formed the group about a month ago after too many of their friends Ñ many of whom were sober for long stretches Ñ have died from overdoses during the pandemic. TheyÕre even hosting a Thanksgiving meal at a church for those who donÕt have anywhere else to go, having been rejected by family and friends.