The Baton Rouge woman arrested Monday after allegedly threatening a driver traveling on her water-filled street, in the process striking the vehicle with a baseball bat and then aiming a gun at the driver, is an educator on summer break.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system acknowledged the woman, Bridgette Digerolamo, 38, is one of their employees.

Digerolamo, who was booked on a count of aggravated assault with a firearm and subsequently released from Parish Prison, is a physical education teacher at Broadmoor Elementary School in Baton Rouge, according to the school’s website.

"Per district policy, we are conducting an investigation of this incident and, following completion of the investigation, will make a final determination pursuant to district policies and procedures," the school system said in the statement.

According to her Louisiana teaching certificate, Digerolamo has been certified since 2011 to teach elementary grades. She has a bachelor's of science from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and a master's in education from University of Holy Cross in New Orleans.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Monday in front of the Digerolamo's home in the 6200 block of Chattanooga Drive. The driver and passengers, who videoed the encounter, left the area and called 911.

The driver and her passengers told an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy that, as they drove down the street, which had water on it from the morning's rain, Digerolamo came out of her house with a bat, yelling at them to turn around because they'd make her house flood, the arrest records show.

Digerolamo then used the bat to strike the side and tailgate of the vehicle, the records say.

When the victims got out of the vehicle to check for damage, Digerolamo went back into her house and came out with a handgun, pointing it at them, according to the arrest records.

In an interview with WAFB-TV, one of the people in the vehicle said she believes her family was singled out because of their race, perhaps because Digerolamo didn't think they lived in that neighborhood. The woman said other vehicles passed and didn't receive the same reaction.

"I try not to make things about race, but it's hard to put it out of your mind. Immediately, it came across to me as if I could go another way or I don't live here, but I do live here," Demetra Lewis told the television station.

While yelling at Lewis and her family, Digerolamo told them to "turn the f*** around. You're causing my house to flood." Lewis later told investigators she feared for her life and her child's life.

"She chose to come outside her house with a baseball bat and then go in her house and get a gun, so nowhere was her life ever threatened," Lewis told WAFB. "Our lives were threatened."