Two 14-year-old girls escaped a kidnapping by crashing the SUV they had been taken away in, and the kidnapper has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the 21st Judicial District said in a news release.
On Oct. 30, 2020, Albert Lavine Jr., 40, noticed the girls walking down McCarroll Road in when he pulled out a gun and forced them into his vehicle, the release says. As he was driving, one of the girls grabbed the steering wheel, causing the SUV to veer off of La. 22, cross a drainage ditch and come to a stop in a nearby yard.
The girls escaped the vehicle and ran to a nearby business for help, the release says. They and Lavine were both injured and taken to the hospital.
"The quick thinking by these young women no doubt affected what could have been a terribly different outcome," said Assistant District Attorney Brad J. Cascio, who prosecuted the case.
Officers who responded to the scene found a 9mm handgun on the driver's floorboard, the release says.
Last week, Lavigne pled guilty to two counts of Second-Degree Kidnapping and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal; the victims consented to hte deal, the release says.
The guilty plea means Lavigne must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.