Nine members of LSU's Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity were arrested Thursday and accused of hazing and other related offenses.

The national DKE organization — one of the oldest fraternities in the nation — closed its LSU chapter last month.

The nine students arrested Thursday were booked into Parish Prison on the following counts:

Charles Eugene Brakenridge, 23, Ferriday: one count each of principal to criminal hazing and criminal hazing, representative duty to report — both misdemeanors.

Blake Andrew Chalin, 20, Gretna: three counts of misdemeanor criminal hazing.

Cade Rain Duckworth, 23, Lafayette: three counts of misdemeanor criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and one count each of attempted second degree battery, second degree battery and false imprisonment — all felonies.

Gaston Thomas Eymard, 23, Kenner: one count each of misdemeanor criminal hazing and felony second degree battery.

Shakti P. Gilotra, 22, hometown not provided: one count each of misdemeanor criminal hazing and felony second degree battery.

Joseph Dylan Harkrider, 19, Zachary: one count of misdemeanor criminal hazing.

Malcolm Richard McNiece, 23, Baton Rouge: four counts of misdemeanor criminal hazing and one count of felony second degree battery.

Alexander Joseph Rozas, 23, Jennings: one count each of principal to criminal hazing and criminal hazing, representative duty to report — both misdemeanors.

Garrett Joseph Sanders, 21, Minden: one count each of principal to criminal hazing and criminal hazing, representative duty to report — both misdemeanors.