An eight-month investigation into a teenage girl’s murder in Tangipahoa Parish culminated this past week with authorities booking a suspected killer and issuing an arrest warrant for an alleged accomplice.
Elijah Williams, 20, of Hammond, was jailed on first-degree murder in the June 30, 2021, killing of 14-year-old Taysia Folse.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office also secured an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Hammond resident Travon Washington, whom officials described as a primary suspect and is currently being held in Washington Parish jail in Franklinton on an unrelated second-degree murder count.
Officials say they discovered Taysia’s body on the last day in June last year in a wet grassy area on the side of a road east of Ponchatoula. During the course of their investigation, officials say they collected evidence that led them to identify Washington as a key suspect.
“The dedication, commitment, and hard work put forth by our deputies, assisting agencies, and our community throughout this investigation is nothing but commendable.” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis said. “After countless investigative hours, dozens of interviews, and numerous Crime Stopper’s tips, it was made possible to bring this case to justice.”