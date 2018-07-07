Heavy police presence and a law enforcement robot could be seen outside the West Baton Rouge Parish Library in Port Allen Saturday afternoon.
Northbound traffic on LA 1 was closed at Oregon Avenue, with traffic diverted to Louisiana Avenue.
#UPDATE: Investigators are focusing their attention on this bag/briefcase, left at the south entrance to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library on Michigan Avenue @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/cjPwvYYdM7— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) July 7, 2018
It was not immediately clear what the law enforcement response was for. A bag or briefcase could be seen near the south entrance of the library.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely confirmed that the department's explosives team was assisting Port Allen police with an investigation at the library, but he did not have further information on what happened.
Check back for updates.