A teenager was killed while crossing Scenic Highway near the Southern University campus Saturday night after two vehicles struck him and then both fled the scene, according to Baton Rouge police.
Q'Ryon Williams, 18, died Tuesday at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
Williams was a Southern University student from Marrero, the university confirmed Wednesday afternoon. University officials released a statement extending condolences to his family.
The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard.
Police said they are still searching for two vehicles that fled the scene after allegedly striking Williams: a 1990s model C1500 Chevrolet truck or Suburban and a 2014 to 2016 Toyota Corolla.
Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at (225) 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.