Three former Lutcher High School students have been arrested on allegations they set fire to the school's main office and vandalized five classrooms, St. James Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Justin Kruger, 19, and Mason Ainsworth, 18, both of Paulina; and a 17-year-old from Gramercy were caught on in-school surveillance cameras sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday and identified later that day through tips from the public, deputies said.
Sheriff's deputies and Gramercy police officers picked up one of the suspects Sunday and the other two later turned themselves in, deputies said in a statement posted to Facebook.
"We would like to thank the residents who provided information and tips that led to the quick arrests of these individuals," deputies said. "This incident demonstrates the importance of the public sharing information with Law Enforcement in solving crimes."
Gary "Bo" Martin, chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire inside the office was a small one that burned itself out before firefighters arrived.
Deputies and the local fire department had been alerted to the damage at the school early Sunday after a fire alarm went off inside the main school building at 4:30 a.m., deputies said.
Arriving deputies and firefighters determined that someone had broken into the main building but no one was inside.
The fire at the school came two and a half days after a large early morning blaze at the Ferry Landing Cafe on Miles Street in Lutcher had destroyed the business and two others, firefighters said.
Martin said firefighters don't believe that fire was suspicious and don't believe it is connected to the early morning school fire and vandalism.
Investigators with the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office are assisting sheriff's deputies in the investigation of the cause of the school fire and had previously agreed with the assessment of local firefighters in the earlier business fire on July 21, an agency spokeswoman said.
It wasn't immediately clear how much damage the Lutcher High fire caused and if it would affect the start of school early next month.
Lutcher High has suffered from arson at the hands of its former students before. In November 2011, two former students set fire to the football stadium during the playoffs and caused a then-estimated $800,000 in damage to bleachers, rooms and other structures. The school system demolished the stadium and built a new one.
In addition to the latest school fire, sheriff's detectives also tied Kruger, Ainsworth and the 17-year-old to an attempted home break-in and three attempted vehicle break-ins in Gramercy, deputies said. Detectives collected video footage of the attempted break-ins.
Kruger, Ainsworth and the 17-yearold have each been booked on counts of simple burglary and simple arson from the school incident and four counts of attempted simple burglary from the incidents in Gramercy, deputies said.
Kruger and Ainsworth remained Monday in St. James Parish Detention Center in Convent waiting for the setting of bail. The 17-year-old was expected to have bail set by a juvenile judge.