A fire that burned down half of a vacant duplex at 3615 Sycamore Street in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night was caused by arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Wednesday.
The fire broke out shortly before midnight Tuesday at the duplex, with half of the vacant structure destroyed and the rest receiving heavy smoke and water damage, Curte Monte, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators at (225) 354-1419.