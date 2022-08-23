Erica Washington had been strangled by her long-term boyfriend before. It was something she said she had learned, in time, "to forget and forgive."
This time felt different.
She had been sitting outside her apartment, smoking a cigarette alone the night of May 1. Her four children were tucked in bed.
Much of what happened next with Alfred Anderson, her boyfriend of nine years, was later documented by Baton Rouge Police.
Anderson demanded Washington come inside, then grabbed her by the hair and pulled her through the door where the two began to struggle, police said.
Then he began to strangle her, she said. Washington believes she didn't lose consciousness only because her children had leapt from their beds, rushed into the room and were pulling on their father — begging him to let their mother go.
Law enforcement and domestic abuse victim service providers are increasingly focused on cases like Washington's after the most deadly year for domestic violence homicides on record in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Strangulation charges represent some of the most serious domestic violence arrests. Research shows victims are highly likely to be killed later by the abuser who attacked their throat.
As a specific subset of the domestic abuse battery statute, strangulation cases have always been tracked by various agencies, but not necessarily closely monitored.
That's been changing over the last year.
Suzanne Hamilton, executive director of the Capital Area Family Justice Center, said East Baton Rouge's Stop the Loss program, which seeks to to prevent dangerous domestic incidents before they end in homicide, has urged the criminal justice system to more closely study "risk and what exactly that looks like." An abuser's history of strangulation is one of the most obvious risks they can flag.
Recent specialized training by a national organization sought to educate law enforcement and medical professionals about the gravity of the crime and how to identify it — even without visible evidence.
"Identifying [strangulation] is the closest thing we have to a crystal ball as to lethality,” Hamilton said. “We have a duty now that we know."
'A red flag marker' for murder
This year alone, Baton Rouge Police have recorded a little more than 40 active strangulation cases. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which tallied around that same number of strangulation arrests for 2021, already has 33 arrests just through July.
Roughly 35% of domestic abuse survivors seeking help at the Capital Area Family Justice Center report they were recently strangled or have a history of being strangled. And the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office has prosecutors working on 63 cases — on par to match last year's 120.
As with domestic violence in general, many believe strangulation incidents are vastly underreported.
Other statistics former prosecutor Casey Gwinn cites paint a bleak picture.
- If a partner strangles a woman one time in an intimate relationship, she is over seven times more likely to later be killed by that same person, research shows.
- If the partner strangles her more than once, especially when the attack constricts her breathing long enough to alter her state of consciousness, that likelihood goes up significantly, Gwinn said.
"When you’re talking about the killers of women in the United States, you’re talking about men who strangle women," he said. "When he goes after her neck, whether it’s a current or a former relationship, that is a red flag marker for a later homicide."
Gwinn is the co-founder of the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, a national organization with a mission to educate the public on the risk, reality and consequences of strangulation. His team trained Baton Rouge-area law enforcement and medical professionals earlier this year.
Domestic violence involving strangulation is just not the same as other forms of abuse, Gwinn said — and his organization has found that those who could intervene to prevent a future murder often don't know the difference. This is especially true when red marks on the neck are not visible, which is not uncommon.
When law enforcement responds to a reported domestic incident, a woman may say she was punched, kicked and that her partner wrapped their hands around her throat; but Gwinn says not all of those actions are equal.
"You think the black eye or the bruise is the heart of the case. It’s not," he said. "The man who slaps or punches a woman is an idiot. The man who strangles a woman is a killer."
It's also important the crime is appropriately documented for future prosecution and so agencies can easily track them.
Mariah Wineski, executive director of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, noted abusers are not using strangulation to kill their victims, but rather to show their victims they could kill them if they wanted to.
"It’s really that ultimate demonstration of control by the abuser," she said. "'I can control your very breath. I can control the blood through your body. I can kill you in an instant.' It’s hugely dangerous."
Beyond the trauma
The night Washington was strangled, Anderson eventually pointed a handgun at her, but didn't shoot. He was later arrested on a slew of counts, including domestic abuse battery and remains incarcerated at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender, which represents Anderson, declined to comment for this article.
Washington's experience finally pushed her to leave Anderson, she said. But the abject fear and helplessness of their final encounter lingers.
"Every time I pass the place where it happened it traumatizes me all over again," she said. "Even if I hear the person’s name."
Since May, Washington has been having trouble sleeping and struggles on and off with memory loss. She feels more anxious than before, drained. She has little appetite.
Such symptoms are common in people who have been strangled, many of whom suffer brain injuries and might not know it.
"The synapses and neurons begin to die in the brain as soon as oxygen drops in the brain," Gwinn said. "The beginning of brain damage happens as soon as their state of consciousness is altered. That’s 3-4 seconds."
Other symptoms of strangulation include sore throat, difficulty swallowing, bloodshot eyes, nausea, vomiting, seizures and miscarriage. The most severe cases include strokes and cardiac arrest — even delayed death.
For this reason, experts say, it's critical that victims of strangulation are seen by medical personnel quickly to run tests and assess the damage.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says he would like to see that type of immediate medical intervention here.
Moore's team, which has long conducted an annual review of domestic violence homicides, began last year implementing a historical dive into the deaths that include specifically looking at whether a victim was strangled previously by an intimate partner.
Moore is also working to implement a domestic violence court in the parish and hopes to have another advance training planned soon for all those in the criminal justice system who encounter either a strangulation victim or perpetrator.
Washington, at 26, said she has witnessed domestic violence for much of her life. In her own family, she has decided it will stop with her.
Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 411-1333 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.