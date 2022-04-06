Two people in their 80s died one week after a house fire in Tangipahoa Parish, the Louisiana Fire Marshal announced Tuesday.
The fire took place early Sunday, March 27, in Amite, according to a Facebook post from SFM Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue. Firefighters from the Tangipahoa Indepedence and Roseland Fire Deparments responded to the 600 block of South Third Street.
A 59-year old woman and a 10-year-old boy had escaped by the time firefighters arrived, but indicated that two elderly people were still inside.
The elderly pair was located and rescued from a bedroom window, Rodrigue said. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One died on Friday, April 1, and the other on Monday, April 4.
An electrical malfunction in a light fixture near the living room is believed to the cause of the fire, according to investigators.
Properly functioning smoke alarms helped the woman and child escape quickly, but the elderly people's limited mobility made for a difficult exit.