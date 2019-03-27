An LSU football player accused of sexually assaulting a "blacked out" woman at an on-campus apartment was booked for rape, according to a WBRZ report.
The report said freshman running back Alphonso "Tae" Provens was arrested Wednesday and booked on one count of third-degree rape. LSU Spokesperson Ernie Ballard III confirmed Provens arrest and booking Wednesday afternoon.
"We can confirm that Alfonso Provens has been arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on third degree rape charges," Ballard said. "We take any and all allegations like these seriously, and currently, this is a law enforcement investigation. Once the law enforcement component is completed, the Office of Student Advocacy & Accountability and the Title IX office will conduct their investigation as well."
The report said the incident happened early Sunday morning at Provens' Riverbend Hall apartment after a night of drinking in Tigerland Saturday.
The victim said she and another woman went to Provens' apartment for about an hour and a half around 2 a.m. Once there, she said Provens followed her when she went to use the restroom through his bedroom. Her memory became hazy once she was inside his room and she "blacked out."
The victim said she regained consciousness as her shirt and underwear were being removed and the next thing she remembered was Provens sexually assaulting her. Provens briefly stopped the assault when the victim repeatedly told him "no," the victim said, but he tried to resume the assault after.
Officers said the victim was able to escape from Provens and got dressed before leaving the apartment with her friend. The witness confronted Provens, who admitted to having sex with the victim but stopped because she was upset.
Provens, Ballard said, entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 21. Since that time, he has not participated in team activities.
"At LSU, we’re committed to ending sexual violence and maintaining a community of respect, and an alleged incident like this goes against everything we stand for within our community," Ballard said. "Our thoughts go out to the victim in this incident and every resource available through the university is being offered through the LSU CARE Team."