Five people were killed Friday in four different shootings in Baton Rouge, according to police reports.
The death toll became clear Saturday when police said one person was fatally shot and another wounded during an attempted home invasion late Friday night.
Baton Rouge has seen more than 100 homicides this year, according to unofficial records maintained by The Advocate. Police have announced a press conference for Monday morning to address the spate of shootings.
Authorities responded to a home invasion and shooting that took place around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Eleanor Street, according to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
McKneely said several people entered a home on the street armed with handguns when the homeowner fired shots at them, striking two of the intruders.
After they were hit, the suspects drove to a Race Trac gas station in the 8000 block of Airline Highway, where police and emergency personnel responded to the scene.
Altren Dukes, 19, of Port Allen, died from his injuries, and another suspect that police did not name was taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries, McKneely said.
A third suspect, 29-year-old Dewayne Davis, also of Port Allen, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive from justice in West Baton Rouge Parish.
It was the fourth fatal shooting reported on Friday. Two people were shot and killed on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. during a robbery — both the intended target and the robber. Another man was discovered dead in a motel on Airline Highway Friday morning, near the road's intersection with North Foster Drive.
By 9:30 p.m., a fifth shooting death was reported on Aster Street near what appeared to be an apartment complex. McKneely said at least one person was killed and the coroner was called to the scene. Few other details have been released and police have yet to identify the person killed.
Police also urged anyone with additional information relative to the Eleanor Street shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).