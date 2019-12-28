A Baton Rouge man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, police said.
Joseph Johnson, 28, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound outside his house on Breckinridge Avenue around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from Baton Rouge police.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Pocahontas Street and Johnson was brought to his house roughly three miles away by a private vehicle.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Police urge anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.