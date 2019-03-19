NAPOLEONVILLE — A man mowing his grandmother's lawn in Napoleonville on Tuesday was shot in the head by his uncle, who then drove away from the house and took his own life, a spokesman for the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Beau Blanchard, 29, was on a riding lawn mower at 148 La. 1011 about 5:20 p.m., when Scott Cazenave, 49, who also lived at the residence, approached him, talked briefly, then went into the house and returned with a gun to shoot Blanchard in the head, Sheriff's Office Lonnie Cavalier said.
A neighbor called 911, Cavalier said.
After Cazenave shot his nephew, he left in a pickup truck, Cavalier said.
At 5:27 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a vehicle's automatic crash tracker alert on La. 1012. Deputies responded to both the shooting and the car crash, Cavalier said.
"We quickly realized the two incidents were related," he said.
Cazenauve had taken his own life with his gun in the pickup, Cavalier said.
"I can tell you, Beau Blanchard was in no away an aggressor in any way, shape or form," Cavalier said.