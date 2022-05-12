An 8-year-old girl was injured after someone fired a gun at a Springfield home, authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Pardue Road, according to officials.
"Multiple shots were fired toward a residence striking a vehicle that the juvenile was sitting in," said Sheriff Jason Ard. "We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward.’
An 8-year-old girl was struck "in the lower extremities" and was taken to the hospital, Ard said. He reported her condition as stable.
Officials noted that a dark-colored sedan was spotted at the scene.
It is the second shooting along the same stretch of road in two days, according to officials. No injuries were reported in the first incident.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the shootings to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.