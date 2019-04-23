A woman accused of setting fire to a house on North 22nd Street was arrested Tuesday, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Firefighters responded around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to a house fire in the 100 block of North 22nd Street, department spokesman Curt Monte said. No one was injured in the fire.
Monte said investigators determined the blaze was set intentionally at the back of the home. It was quickly extinguished before spreading farther into the house.
Lakeshia Louding, 36, was arrested later Tuesday. Monte said she used an ignitable liquid to set an occupied building on fire.
He said she will be booked into Parish Prison on a count of aggravated arson.