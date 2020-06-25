Three suspects have been arrested in the homicide of a missing Ponchatoula man.
The Ponchatoula Police Department reported Thursday that the body of Dedrick Grant, 27, had been found around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in an area near Lumberton, Mississippi. He appeared to have been shot at least once.
Rachel Dean, 35, and Michael Benge, 38, have both been arrested on suspicion of murder in Grant's death, and a third suspect, Larry McCarty, is being charged with accessory after the fact of a capital murder.
Grant was last seen June 18 when he left Ponchatoula with Benge and Dean to go to Mississippi. Both Benge and Dean are from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, according to Ponchatoula police.
Grant's loved ones filed a missing persons report soon after when Grant did not return home and would not answer his phone.
Authorities have not released a motive in the homicide as of Thursday.