A former Louisiana state trooper who shot an unarmed man as he fled from a 2018 traffic stop, partially paralyzing him, struck a plea deal with prosecutors Monday, concluding a rare case of a law enforcement agent facing criminal charges for a use-of-force incident.
Former trooper Kasha Domingue was fired by Louisiana State Police in 2021, months after an East Baton Rouge grand jury indicted her on counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. She pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice, receiving a sentence of six months' probation and agreeing with the victim's family not to serve in law enforcement again.
Domingue gave investigators different versions of what happened behind the Village Grocery on Perkins Road in July 2018.
Clifton Dilley, then 19, was a passenger in a car whose driver had been pulled over for allegedly making an illegal U-turn on Perkins Road, police records say.
Records indicate conflicting accounts of exactly what happened next. A State Police investigator said Dilley was charging toward Domingue when he was shot, but a federal lawsuit claims he was running away. Domingue initially reported to dispatch that she had fired her stun gun at Dilley, rather than her service weapon, which slowed the emergency response, a lawsuit alleges.
Prosecutors with the 19th Judicial District Attorney's office said in court Monday that Dilley was shot after running in the direction of Domingue's vehicle, but that he had run past her when she fired her weapon. Domingue did not dispute the account when asked by a judge if she had any clarifications for the record.
Her indictment marked an unusual outcome for law enforcement shooting cases, which often result in no criminal charges for the officer involved.
If convicted of battery, Domingue would have faced up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The weapons count she faced is punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of $1,000. Under the misdemeanor obstruction charge, judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts sentenced Domingue to six years' jail time — all of which was waived on credit for time served.
Dilley's family was involved in months-long discussions over the plea agreement, a family member said, and is grateful for the opportunity to focus on the civil litigation pending in federal court.
The Advocate reported in 2018 that Domingue had been wearing a defective body camera that did not record the shooting and driving a new State Police vehicle that was not properly equipped with a dashboard camera.
The use of force was Domingue's second that night. Records show Domingue had fired her stun gun after pulling over a vehicle without a license plate not far from where Dilley was shot.