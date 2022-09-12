A Louisiana State Police trooper suffered minor injuries and another person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning, July 10, 2018 in Baton Rouge, according to State Police. Around 3 a.m., a trooper conducted a traffic stop at Perkins Road and Potwin Drive. During the traffic stop, one of the passengers in the vehicle became noncompliant, and the trooper fired at least one shot, striking a passenger, State Police said.