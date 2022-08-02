Mystikal, a New Orleans-raised rapper accused of raping and robbing a woman during a financial dispute at his home in suburban Baton Rouge, must await trial in the Ascension Parish jail after a judge ruled Tuesday he be held without bail.
The rapper, whose given name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is accused of raping a woman in an erratic and violent encounter Saturday.
The woman accused him of beating, choking and pulling out her hair but also apologizing for his actions, praying with her and throwing rubbing alcohol on her to cleanse her "bad spirits" before he raped her, left her crying and robbed her of $150, a sheriff's warrant says.
Tyler, 51, of Prairieville, was arrested and booked Sunday afternoon on first-degree rape, simple robbery, felony domestic abuse battery by strangulation and other counts in Ascension, sheriff's deputies said.
Tyler won his release from the Caddo Parish jail in February 2019 after making a $3 million bail. He faced accusations in the parish he had raped a different woman, according to the Shreveport Times.
The charges were later dismissed.
In Louisiana, bail is generally designed to ensure people who are accused of a crime but remain innocent under the law show up for court proceedings leading up to trial. In serious violent cases, however, judges can decide to hold pre-trial suspects without bail, often on the basis that those persons are a flight risk or a continuing threat to the community.
Tyler has had past run-ins with the law, including allegations of violence against women, and is a lifetime registered sex offender after his 2003 conviction for sexual assault and extortion. Tyler is a lifetime offender because, under the state's registration regime, he is considered a risk for offending again.
Tyler rose to national fame in the 1990s and is best known for his 2000 hit single "Shake (It Fast)."
Tyler's 2000 album "Let's Get Ready" sold more than a million copies on the strength of the hit song. He was nominated for two Grammy awards in early 2003. But his career was derailed soon by his sexual assault conviction, which jailed him until early 2010.
Tyler had pleaded guilty to forcing a woman to perform what a judge called "continuous sex acts," in July 2002 at the rapper's then-Baton Rouge apartment. The victim in that case accused Tyler and two bodyguards of sexually assaulting her after he had accused her of stealing $80,000 worth of his checks.
The woman denied stealing any money. The attack was videotaped.
Two years after Tyler finished his six-year prison term from the 2003 conviction, a judge ordered Tyler back in jail for three months following his arrest again in 2012 on a misdemeanor domestic abuse count in Ascension. The arrest violated Tyler's five-year probation from the extortion case.
In the new Ascension case, Tyler accused the woman he allegedly raped Saturday of stealing $100 cash from him while he had gone to the bathroom.
The woman denied the claim, but moments after the sexual assault, Tyler demanded that the woman pay him back, the warrant alleges.
He made her use a cellphone application to send him a $100 payment and then, after she paid him the money, took her phone and upped the payment to $150 before he allowed her to leave his home, the warrant alleges.
Deputies said the woman went immediately to a Baton Rouge hospital and agreed to a standard post-sexual assault examination that can collect forensic evidence of an attack.
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies picked up Tyler after an interview late Saturday with the victim at Baton Rouge General Hospital, the sheriff's office said.
In the warrant, deputies said the woman's bruises and cuts and her damaged clothing were consistent with her account of an assault. The woman also had recounted the assault to a friend, who confirmed her story of the call, deputies said.
In addition to the rape, robbery and strangulation counts in Ascension, Tyler was also booked Sunday with counts of false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property, deputies said. On Monday, he was booked with counts of possession of methamphetamine, heroin and three other drug counts after deputies searched his home, deputies said.
The woman had reported to deputies that she had seen the residue of a white crystalline substance in his home Saturday, the warrant says.