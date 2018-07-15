Baton Rouge police are seeking a man suspected of robbing a bank on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard at gunpoint Friday.
Alvieyle Moore, 32, entered the Regions Bank at 3121 S. Sherwood Forest around 4:45 p.m. armed with a handgun, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. Moore demanded money and obtained an undisclosed amount before fleeing.
Investigators believe Moore could be responsible for other robberies in the Baton Rouge area.
Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BRPD armed robbery division at (225) 389-3845 or Crimestoppers at (225) 344-7867.