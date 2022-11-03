The Hammond man who police say strapped an explosive device to himself and fired a gun, causing officers to fatally shoot him, told his family that he wanted to commit "suicide by cops" and would "have some fun with the police with his AR-15" if law enforcement was contacted to respond to reported domestic abuse, court documents say.
Protective orders filed in recent months paint a brutal picture of a man who tormented his family for years, driving them to the brink and ultimately leading to a divorce. But before the threats, abuse and spiraling violence, Randall Craig Bass’ ex-wife said he was a generous, loving father and husband to two boys who “bent over backwards to provide for his family.”
It wasn’t until several years ago, when he became addicted to methamphetamines, that the caring man she fell in love with almost three decades ago transformed into a volatile stranger.
“Craig was battling demons for the past few years that no one could comprehend,” said his former wife, Jamie Ashford-Bass. “The Craig from Sunday is not the Craig that I and the boys know and love. It was not until the pandemic known as meth took over that he became the man that thought the only way to end the mess he found himself in was by doing what he did Sunday.”
The day of the shooting
Around 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 30, Tangipahoa deputies responded to a call from a woman saying her ex-husband was sending threatening messages on the 46000 block of Laurie Drive in Hammond, state police said.
Ashford-Bass said she called 911 after she learned her ex-husband had suddenly cut the house’s electricity. Over the phone, he told her he was about to burn the place down.
When law enforcement arrived, Bass, 47, barricaded himself inside his car. Deputies attempted to negotiate with him before Bass told them he possessed an explosive device and shot his gun into the air, according to state police.
Bass then got out of his car with a rifle and backpack on his chest, which police say contained binary explosive targets.
Deputies from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and officers from the Hammond Police Department returned fire, killing Bass. State police say the investigation is ongoing.
‘A state of fear’
Ashford-Bass said she and her sons love Bass to this day and will always remember the good times they had together before his meth use and terrorizing behavior.
But when she reached her breaking point this past summer, Ashford-Bass and another family member filed protective orders against Bass, alleging years of abuse and threats of violence.
The same restraining order that described Bass saying he would commit "suicide by cops," says he regularly verbally abused his family, often threatening physical harm as well.
Bass kept them "in a state of fear and endangerment," the protective order says. He allegedly destroyed the house's interior, enraged "over the simplest issues," and said he thought about putting a bullet in "each of [their] heads," the court record says.
Ashford-Bass' protective order claims her ex-husband got in her face and said he would kill her with a "slow and horrible death," and that "[she] will never know when or where [he] will be." Once, before a deputy with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office arrived, apparently to respond to a disturbance, Bass threatened to burn down the house, the protective order says.
His ex-wife said Bass threatened to "make my life 'hell' so I would kill myself" court records show.
The other family member ultimately dropped their restraining order, and Ashford-Bass said she was in the process of trying to dismiss hers when her ex-husband was killed.
“While the protective order was in place, it was bad,” she said. “I felt that if I dropped it, things would get better. I was just hoping for peace.”
Ashford-Bass said her ex-husband was making things more difficult for her and her family while the order stood. She only had to enforce it once — about a month ago, at the end of September.
Court records show that Bass was ticketed for violating a protective order then. Ashford-Bass said he spent the weekend in jail.
But when Bass recently discovered that he was going to be prosecuted for the violation, “that’s when everything blew up,” Ashford-Bass said. She believes that realization is what led to the encounter on Sunday.
She said she begged her ex-husband to get help, but he resisted.
“If anything can be learned from this incident, I pray to God that if someone you love, know or even yourself is battling this demon, please, seek help now, before it’s too late,” she said. “Please reach out to someone, anyone, today, right now, for help so your family will not know what it feels like to plan your funeral.”
‘One of the most dangerous calls’
When the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence tallies deaths related to domestic violence, they’re not always counting the direct victim of ongoing abuse that has escalated to a homicide.
Sometimes it’s the jealous ex-boyfriend killed by the current boyfriend; sometimes it’s the child of an abused woman fighting the abuser on behalf of their battered parent; sometimes it’s the perpetrator himself or herself.
It can also be a law enforcement officer responding to a domestic dispute that rapidly becomes a high-risk scenario.
James “Jimmy” Travis, chief of operations with the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, said domestic calls are “always considered one of the most dangerous calls” they can respond to.
“If you go back and look at some of the courthouse murders that have happened over the years, it’s normally been from domestic cases,” he said. “Whenever you are dealing with domestic stuff, you have to go in with your eyes wide open.”
Tangipahoa District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said domestic violence situations are often volatile and dangerous. Emotions are running high and there may be mental health or substance abuse components at play, he said.
“I think when law enforcement are going out there, by definition it’s a problem,” he said. “There’s something going on that necessitates the call. Someone who doesn’t have any more hope, is tired of dealing with the system and feels like everything is stacked against them…it potentially can put people over the edge.”
Hillar Moore III, East Baton Rouge’s district attorney, said that, during the years that his office compiled a report on officer-involved shootings, he found that somewhere between 40-60% of those cases involved domestic violence where police were responding to a call.
In April 2020, during the earliest months of the COVID pandemic, a domestic violence suspect attacked Baton Rouge police, shooting one officer to death and severely wounding another.
Police were searching for the suspect, Ronnie Kato, who had allegedly opened fire during an argument with his girlfriend hours earlier, leaving her stepfather dead before fleeing the scene. Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr. died in the attack, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Kato.
“Domestic violence is about power and control,” Moore said. “When the police are called by the family or family members, they feel like they have lost control. The way they can try to gain control is doing what they did to a victim an officer.”
Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 411-1333 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233. Those experiencing thoughts of suicide or who are in crisis can call 988 or visit https://988lifeline.org/.