Neighbors are struggling to comprehend the violence that took the life of a young father and shattered a quiet stretch of Monterrey Drive.
Around 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, 28-year-old Everette Williams was shot while confronting someone rifling through Williams’ vehicle in front of his apartment at 3325 Monterrey Dr. Williams died at the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said Williams saw the suspect in his vehicle, armed himself and had stepped outside to challenge the suspect when the other person opened fire. The shooter fled before police responded, he said.
It isn't clear if the suspect was a burglar or a would-be car thief, but the investigation is ongoing, McKneely said. He said car theft and burglary may happen from time to time along the stretch of Monterrey Drive between Choctaw Drive and Greenwell Springs Road, but it isn’t common.
The violence came as a shock to residents in the quiet Monterrey Townhomes development. The townhomes are tucked next to Baton Rouge Fire Station No. 5 and surrounded by neighborhoods of single-family homes. Mardi Gras wreaths hung from several neighbors’ doors Thursday, and residents said while most people keep to themselves, everyone is friendly and courteous.
Michael Johnson, 33, said apartment management cautioned residents to be watchful at night and said he’s seen fewer residents willing to leave their homes in the evening since the shooting.
“It’s a really messed-up situation,” Johnson said. “It isn’t too often you hear about someone dying over something like that. I was distraught.”
Johnson said Williams was a humble, hard-working and friendly man who was devoted to his wife and young daughter. Johnson lived in the building across from Williams’ unit and said the two men would share greetings and chat about their day while getting the mail or taking out the trash.
Whenever Williams wasn’t working as a barber, he was with his wife and child, Johnson said. The couple moved into the apartment complex several months ago, and Johnson and others said two of Williams’ sisters also lived in units in the complex.
Craig Harris, 46, said his young grandson played outdoors with Williams’ daughter when the weather was warm. Harris lives in the building to the left of Williams’ family, two doors down from where the shooting happened.
“Something like this happening this close to where I live? I couldn’t believe,” Harris said. “After that happened, I couldn’t sleep. I was just wondering if he made it.”
Wednesday morning, just as the rain started, Harris said he saw Williams’ family members gathered at the apartment and hurried over to check on his prognosis. The family told him Williams had died, he said.
“I’m just in disbelief that something would happen like this,” he said.
Harris said he’s lived in the townhome development for two years and found it quiet and crime-free. He said he’s only had a problem once, when someone rifled through his older model white Chevrolet over a year ago. The suspect didn’t take anything, and Harris said he outfitted the truck and his other vehicle with alarms to deter other criminals.
He hasn’t had a problem since, he said.
“It’s not really a country club but it’s nowhere near thuggish either. Everyone pays their rent back here and keeps a low profile,” Harris said.
Dwayne Buhler, who works as a handyman for the apartment complex, said in his six years servicing the establishment he’s never seen anything like Tuesday night’s violence. The 61-year-old said the apartment complex’s management is diligent about ensuring no one in the area causes trouble and the residents are “really good people.”
“Everybody likes it here. I like it because I’ve got people that tell me, ‘Don’t even knock. You’ve got the key, just come on in.’ I know all of them, they all know me and we all get along good,” he said. “There’s never been any trouble.”
Now some residents are asking Buhler to repair and check the deadbolts on their doors, while others told him they’re too skittish to come outside at night for an evening cigarette, he said. Buhler visited the apartments Thursday to assess the damage to Williams’ building after Tuesday’s gunfire.
At least three bullets pierced the building, one striking the apartment’s front door and two others hitting the wall on either side of the door frame.
“I’m shocked,” Buhler said. “We’ve never had any kind of violence.”