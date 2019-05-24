A Louisiana State trooper sustained moderate injuries after a driver, suspected to be intoxicated, rammed into the back of a patrol vehicle stationed in a construction zone.
The trooper was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and is expected to make a full recovery.
Volha Tryshyna, 31, of Baton Rouge was placed under arrest on suspicion of DWI, vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation.
The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when the trooper was working a construction zone on Interstate 10 West east of LA Hwy 3246, according to Louisiana State Police.
The trooper's marked police vehicle was reportedly stopped in the right lane in front of a "crash-truck." Tryshyna, traveling westbound, passed the “crash-truck” and struck the rear of the trooper's vehicle, LSP said.
Tryshyna was wearing her seat belt and was uninjured.