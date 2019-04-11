A Livonia man arrested Thursday is accused of possessing several thousand images of pornography involving juveniles, with at least 500 of those images of children under the age of 13, the FBI said.
Brian Lemoine, 37, was arrested shortly before 10 a.m. in Pointe Coupee Parish, the FBI's New Orleans field office said in a news release.
Lemoine was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail on 500 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, the FBI said.
Whitehead Law Firm, representing Lemoine's former employer, Gulf South Technology Solutions, issued a news release Thursday evening saying Lemoine was fired as soon as the company learned of his arrest.
"The company is cooperating fully with the investigative officials," the law firm said. "The company also has preventative software technology to monitor any such deviant behavior and nothing in its internal audit revealed any such activity at Gulf South Technology."
The arrest Thursday was the result of a multi-agency investigation that included the FBI Baton Rouge Resident Agency, State Police, state Attorney General's Office, Livonia Police, Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.