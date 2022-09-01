An Ascension corrections officer made a video-recording of a fight inside Ascension Parish Prison that ended up on social media, sheriff's deputies said.
The brief snippet, first published by WBRZ, shows a deputy struggling to keep an inmate from coming through a door as another inmate rushes up behind the deputy and reaches over him to attack the first inmate.
The fight, which happened over the weekend, was between inmates from rival sides of Donaldsonville, sheriff's deputies said. The jail is located near the west bank city.
Donovan Jackson, Ascension sheriff's spokesman, said the employee who made the video had recorded internal jail surveillance video; it was that secondary recording that made its way onto social media.
The appearance of the video on social media prompted an internal sheriff's investigation into how and why the surveillance video was made public, Sheriff Bobby Webre said Thursday in a statement.
Publishing a video from inside the jail without authorization is against sheriff's office policy, deputies said.
Jackson wouldn't say who posted the video on social media or what that person's motivation was.
Jackson said no arrests, resignations or terminations have resulted from the investigation, but internal discipline is likely.
No correctional officers nor inmates were injured during the fight, deputies said.
“Our corrections officers are challenged every day to keep our communities safe. I commend the men and women of the Ascension Parish Jail Division who are dedicated to the safety and welfare of our inmate population and safety and security of our faculty," Webre said in the statement.