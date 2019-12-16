State Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.
The deputy, who was not named in a press release Monday, was at home around 1 a.m. when he was confronted by an armed individual, State Police said.
The two got into a fight that ended with both firing guns. Both were wounded.
The second person, who also has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said. The deputy was transported to a local hospital.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a brief statement Monday afternoon that the incident happened in the front yard of the deputy's home, and initial information suggests the deputy was acting in self-defense.
Ard did not confirm the identity of the deputy, nor indicate his employment status during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. State Police said no other details are available.