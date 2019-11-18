Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jacob Bella, 29, 7585 Leake Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, child desertion and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
- Arvin Corea-Carranza, 33, 2617 Jade Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, no driver's license, running a red light and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Eric Downey, 29, 7878 Lasalle Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, no driver's license and no insurance.
- Ezequiel Guerrero, 28, 8686 Coy Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, no driver's license, inspection sticker switched, no insurance and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Curtis Merrells, 43, 1473 Raven Way Drive, Zachary, first-offense DWI, obstruction of a highway and reckless operation of a vehicle.